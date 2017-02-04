Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' to release in Pakistan; Mahira Khan says 'everyone waiting'!

New Delhi: 'Raees' Shah Rukh Khan along with producer Ritesh Sidhwani and Nawazuddin Siddiqui held a press conference recently to celebrate the success of their film. Interestingly, the female lead of the film, Mahira Khan too joined them but through video conference.

IANS quoted Pakistani beauty Mahira as saying, “Raees is releasing soon in Pakistan and believe me everybody is waiting for the film just like people had waited all over the world and I believe that it is going to do amazing business here."

The actress talked about her film through the via video call whereas Team 'Raees' was briefing the press.

Mahira, shared how her family reacted to the film. "The big fear was people will come to watch the movie and hoot for Shah Rukh, not for me. When my family watched the movie, they were also screaming for him."

"But the kind of response I received has been completely fantastic and I am very grateful," she added.

Sharing the experience of working with King Khan, Mahira, 32, said, "I was nervous as hell. Sometimes I used to wish I wasn't a big Shah Rukh fan. It was scary but it got better, especially after we shot 'Zaalima'. Working with him is a dream come true. Nothing short of that."

The actress who was seen grooving in the songs "Udi Udi Jaye" and "Zaalima" in the film, stated, "I've to rehearse a lot for the songs. The choreographers used to give me examples of the other great Bollywood actresses."

She even shared a picture of the press con on Twitter:

'Raees' has been helmed by Rahul Dholakia and clashed with Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil' on Janua 25, 2017.

(With IANS inputs)