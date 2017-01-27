Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' vs Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil'—Check out latest Box Office collections!

New Delhi: Two superstars of Bollywood witnessed a huge clash on January 25, 2017, as their respective films 'Raees' and 'Kaabil' released on the same date. Both the films are doing great business and the figures are expected to see a massive rise.

According to ANI, Shah Rukh Khan starrer `Raees` has taken the box-office by storm, raking in the highest one-day collection on the account of Republic Day, while Hrithik Roshan starrer `Kaabil` steadied itself.

ANI originally attributed the report to Box Office India. The SRK starrer earned around INR 26.30 crore on the second day, beating the record of Salman Khan starrer `Jai Ho` which raked in INR 25 crores in 2014.

On the other side, the Sanjay Gupta directorial, which opened to an `average` response has come back in the race by witnessing a jump of 80 percent and collected around INR 18.67 crore.

The Rahul Dholakia directorial, now leads the battle by collecting INR 46.50 crore in two days, while `Kaabil` has earned INR 29.1 crore. With the weekend coming up, we truly look forward to a great battle at the Box-Office!

(With ANI inputs)