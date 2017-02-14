close
Shah Rukh Khan's transformation from 'king of romance' to gangster 'Raees' is INCREDIBLE!

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 10:18
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan delivered a massive hit 'Raees' recently. The film has received a warm response from not only his fans and followers but critics praised his gangster avatar as well.

'Raees' presents SRK like never before. The 70s feel to his on-screen character and the way he has been portrayed makes up for a great cinematic experience. The film has been helmed by Rahul Dholakia, who is known for hard-hitting films like 'Parzania'.

Recently, SRK shared a making video on Twitter which shows what really went behind the character of Miyan Bhai. The video shows Shha Rukh's amazing transformation from lover boy Rahul (naam toh suna he hoga) to Raees ( baniye ka dimag aur Miyan Bhai ki daring).

The film stars SRK in the lead with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a pivotal role. Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut with 'Raees'. The film hit the screens on January 25, 2017 clashing with Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil' on the same day.

It' a must watch peeps!

Watch Raees making video here:

First Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 10:18

