Shah Rukh Khan's transformation from 'king of romance' to gangster 'Raees' is INCREDIBLE!
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan delivered a massive hit 'Raees' recently. The film has received a warm response from not only his fans and followers but critics praised his gangster avatar as well.
'Raees' presents SRK like never before. The 70s feel to his on-screen character and the way he has been portrayed makes up for a great cinematic experience. The film has been helmed by Rahul Dholakia, who is known for hard-hitting films like 'Parzania'.
Recently, SRK shared a making video on Twitter which shows what really went behind the character of Miyan Bhai. The video shows Shha Rukh's amazing transformation from lover boy Rahul (naam toh suna he hoga) to Raees ( baniye ka dimag aur Miyan Bhai ki daring).
Here's what went into breathing life into Raees - the character... From script to screen!https://t.co/ay8BTDGfYI
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 13, 2017
The film stars SRK in the lead with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a pivotal role. Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut with 'Raees'. The film hit the screens on January 25, 2017 clashing with Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil' on the same day.
It' a must watch peeps!
Watch Raees making video here:
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Pehla Nasha' rendition will make your Valentine’s Day more special – Watch
- Adele broke her 'Album of the Year' Grammy in two, dedicates it to Beyonce!
- People not obliged to stand up when National Anthem is played as part of a film: SC
- Valentine’s Day: Aashka Goradia - Richard Brent’s latest Instagram video is incredibly cute – WATCH
- You get attention in Bollywood only if you're hit: Govinda
- People not obliged to stand up when National Anthem is played as part of a film: SC
- Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh's love filled NEW 'Phillauri' POSTER is perfect for Valentine's Day!
- Jolly LLB 2 Box Office collections: Akshay Kumar starrer inching closer to Rs 60 cr
- Shahid Kapoor's soldier look from 'Rangoon' is rough and tough!
- Akshay Kumar starrer 'Jolly LLB 2' defamation case: Bata welcomes summoning order
Top Videos
-
Sasikala convicted by SC in DA case, can't contest polls for 10 years
-
J&K: Encounter between security forces, terrorists in Bandipora sector
-
DNA: Eateries at risk in Delhi's Connaught Place, survey to identify dangerous buildings
-
Will Akhilesh Yadav take action against SP candidate Arun Verma accused of rape, murder?