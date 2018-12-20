हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's Zero gets third highest screen count after 'Thugs of Hindostan' and 'Race 3'

In India, the film will release in 4,380 screens while in the international markets, it has got 1,585 screens.

Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s Zero gets third highest screen count after &#039;Thugs of Hindostan&#039; and &#039;Race 3&#039;
Photo courtesy: Film still

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated romantic-drama 'Zero' is set to hit the screens on Friday, i.e. December 21 and the superstar's fan can't keep wait any further to catch the film in theatres. 

The Anand L Rai's directorial, which brings back the hit trio of 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' — Shah Rukh, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, has created immense anticipation amongst the audience. And as the lead actors eagerly wait for the film to reach the theatres, it looks like the movie will turn out to be a success.

In the meantime, we have just received the screen count of 'Zero' and going by the numbers, the film is expected to deliver a good show at the ticket windows. 

In India, the film will release in 4380 screens, which is the highest screen count of the year after Thugs of Hindostan (5000 screens) and Race 3 (4400 screens). In the international markets, it has got 1585 screens. It is to be noted that Shah Rukh enjoys huge popularity abroad and has a massive fan following. 

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the screen count of the film writing, "#Xclusiv...
#Zero screen count...
India: 4380
Overseas: 1585
Worldwide total: 5965 screens
Some key international territories will open later.." 

As per trade pundits, the film is expected to see an opening of Rs 30 crore or more. 

'Zero' showcases Shah Rukh Khan as the vertically challenged Bauua, Anushka Sharma as Aafia, a girl who is a scientist living with cerebral palsy and Katrina Kaif as a Bollywood Superstar named Babita Kumari. Zero, a Christmas release Is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

