Shah Rukh Khan's Zero new poster out, first song Naam Mera Tu to be released on Nov 23

The first song of Aanand L Rai's directorial, 'Zero' will be out on Friday, confirmed Bauua Singh on Twitter.

Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s Zero new poster out, first song Naam Mera Tu to be released on Nov 23
Photo courtesy: Film Poster

New Delhi: The Internet was abuzz with reports that the first song from Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' would be out on November 19. However, it didn't happen leaving thousands of Shah Rukh's crazy maniacs much disappointed. 

However, in a relief to them, the first song from the film will finally be released by the makers on November 23. 'Bauua Singh', the character Shah Rukh plays in 'Zero', confirmed the same on his Twitter handle on Tuesday. He wrote on the micro-blogging website, "Mazboot kaam karne mein thoda time toh lagta hai dost! Aur kaun bola 19th Nov? Gaana humara hai toh hum bataayenge na  Kar li hai baat humne director se, 23rd Nov ko aayega! Tab tak pakad ke baitho...dil!" 

Though he did not mention the song name in the tweet, rumour mills suggested that it was 'Naam Mera Tu' featuring Shah Rukh and Anushka. 

Anushka Sharma, who plays the role of role of a scientist, too shared the news, revealing the song name, besides sharing a fresh poster of the film on Twitter. She wrote, "Jitna ye poora hai uss se lamba toh Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder ka naam hai, phir bhi mujhe kehta hai tu mere naam hai. #MereNaamTu, coming out tomorrow!"

Shah Rukh too shared a post on the same, writing, "Bauua ka pyaar hai, Aafia ussi ke naam hai. #MereNaamTu out tomorrow."

Bringing back the hit trio of 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' - Shah Rukh, Anushka and Katrina Kaif, 'Zero' has been helmed by Himanshu Sharma. It is jointly produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions and is slated to hit theatres on December 21, 2018.

