Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero' ride with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma will give you 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' vibes

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on Aanand L Rai's ambitious project titled 'Zero'. The film features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles besides SRK.

The film will see King Khan playing the role of a dwarf. The teaser of 'Zero' created quite a flutter on social media as fans loved it. Shah Rukh recently took to Twitter and shared an adorable picture where he can be seen enjoying his ride with the lovely ladies.

SRK wrote: Best memories begin with insane ideas...Girls taking me along for a ride called #Zero @aanandlrai #Katrina @AnushkaSharma

The romantic drama is written by Himanshu Sharma. It is jointly produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions. Reportedly, Anushka's character in the film suffers from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) while SRK, who plays a dwarf is obsessed with Katrina, who will be seen in an actress's role.

'Zero' brings back the magical trio of SRK-Katrina-Anushka to the big screens after YRF's 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'. The film will release in the second half of this year.