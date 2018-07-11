हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero' to clash with this actor's film at the Box Office

The political drama is directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and written by Mayank Tewari. 

New Delhi: Looks like winter is going to be high on entertainment! Well, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's much talked about venture 'Zero' starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif slated to hit the screens on December 21, 2018. It has been helmed by Aanand L Rai.

It was earlier speculated that film will clash with Rohit Shetty's Ranveer Singh starrer 'Simmba'. But the latter is now releasing a week later on December 28. But that doesn't make it the only release on that day.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher's upcoming biographical venture The Accidental Prime Minister is slated to hit the screens on the same date—December 21, 2018. The noted actor in a Twitter chat #AskAnupam revealed the release date after a fan asked him.

The political drama is directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and written by Mayank Tewari. It features Anupam Kher as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The film is based on the 2014 memoir of the same name by Sanjaya Baru.

The first look of the film had created quite a flutter on the social media. The uncanny resemblance of Kher had left the fans excited to watch the biographical drama. It stars Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna, Suzanne Bernert and Aahana Kumra in pivotal parts.

