Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero' trailer to be out on this date?

Looks like the makers have decided when to release the trailer of the film. 

Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s &#039;Zero&#039; trailer to be out on this date?

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif's 'Zero' has been high on the buzzword ever since it was announced. The film will see our Baadshah play the role of a dwarf and his first look had sparked curiosity levels for the release. The teasers of the film had been unveiled in January and June this year. The teaser released in June, on the occasion of Eid, featured SRK and superstar Salman Khan in a song. As per reports, Salman will have a cameo role in the film. The teaser showed SRK and Salman's camaraderie and was much loved by the audience.

With the teasers and first looks being released, looks like the makers have decided when to release the trailer of the film. As per a report in Bollywoodlife.com, director of the film, Anand L Rai had earlier said, “We’ll come out with Zero’s trailer on November 2, Khansaab’s birthday. The shooting has been completed and the post-production is underway, as per the schedule.”

Well, will the trailer really be released on November 2? Time shall tell!

The film is slated to release on December 21, 2018.

Shah Rukh KhanzeroKatrina Kaif

