Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero' witnesses growth in collections on Christmas

New Delhi: One of the most awaited releases of the year 'Zero', starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif hit the silveer screens last week. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and received mixed reviews by critics and audience. While some found the script to be faulty, others couldn't help but notice how brilliantly all lead actors have played their part.

'Zero' minted over Rs 20 Crore on day 1 but the film witnessed a dip in the collections after that. However, the film has picked up pace at the box office during Christmas.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#Zero witnessed growth on Day 5 [#Christmas]… Day 6 [Wed] and Day 7 [Thu] biz crucial... Fri 20.14 cr, Sat 18.22 cr, Sun 20.71 cr, Mon 9.50 cr, Tue 12.75 cr. Total: ₹ 81.32 cr. India biz.”

Looks like the stars didn't favour big cinematic releases of the year 2018. Ambitious projects like 'Thugs of Hindostan' and '2.0' received mixed reviews from the audience in spite of soaring high expectations when they were first announced. Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Zero' was also one of the biggest films of this year.

The film has SRK playing the happy-go-lucky Bauua Singh, Katrina playing the glamorous actress Babita and Anushka playing Aafia, a space scientist suffering from cerebral palsy.

The trio has earlier shared screen space in 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' and the film was a super hit.

'Zero' also marks the last on-screen presence of late actress Sridevi. She appears in a cameo role in the film and leaves fans teary-eyed.