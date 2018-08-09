हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Batti Gul Meter Chalu new posters out - See pics

The light-hearted social drama directed by Shree Narayan Singh.

Pic courtesy: @shahidkapoor (Instagram)

Mumbai: The makers of Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu have unveiled two new posters of the film.

In one of the posters, we can see Shahid enjoying a mini Ferris wheel ride. He is sporting sunglasses and wearing a short kurta teamed up with a sleeveless jacket and a pair of black denim.

In the other poster, Shahid is seen riding a Royal Enfield bike while Shraddha rides pillion with her arms wrapped around him. The two are sporting sunglasses and come across as fashion-conscious youngsters.

Take a look at the posters below:

The light-hearted social drama directed by Shree Narayan Singh has been produced by T-Series and KriArj Entertainment. It will reportedly address the issue of electricity and the bills it generates.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu will see Shraddha and Shahid on screen for the second time. The two had romanced each other in Vishal Bhardwaj’s critically acclaimed film Haider in 2014.

This will be Shahid’s first film to release after the grand success of Padmaavat that marked his maiden collaboration with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

As Maharawal Ratan Singh, a Rajput warrior, Shahid cast an impressive spell on moviegoers. It was his first period film and he pulled off the Royal look elegantly.

And now, after Padmaavat, it will be interesting to see Shahid playing a common man in Narayan’s film. The filmmaker had delivered a super-hit film like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in 2017. The film was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

