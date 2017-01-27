Shahid Kapoor as Nawab Malik in 'Rangoon' looks daunting! See pic
By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Friday, January 27, 2017 - 12:57
New Delhi: One of the most talented actors in B-Town, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in maverick filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Rangoon'. The film has an interesting star cast with the likes of Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Shahid in the lead.
Recently, Sasha shared a fresh still from 'Rangoon' and we must say it has left us intimidated. Shahid has presented his character's look in the picture, who is called Nawab Malik. The film is set in the backdrop of World War II war zone and it will be interesting to see these three characters on-screen.
This will be Shahid's third film with Vishal whereas it is Saif's second one with the filmmaker after 'Omkara'. Kangana and Vishal have paired up for the first time.
First Published: Friday, January 27, 2017 - 12:57
