Shahid Kapoor confirms Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, to play Vijay Deverakonda's role

New Delhi: It's confirmed now! Actor Shahid Kapoor is all set to play the role of an enfant terrible in Arjun Reddy’s Hindi remake, a role that made Vijay Deverakonda an overnight sensation among the Telugu film viewers.

The 'Padmaavat' actor had been in the talks to be a part of the remake for a while now.

On Saturday, Shahid took to Twitter to confirm the reports of him doing the Hindi remake of 'Arjun Reddy' as he wrote, "Team ARJUN REDDY is READY !!Here we go. Wish us luck guys. @imvangasandeep @MuradKhetani @ashwinvarde."

Check out his post here:

Sandeep Vanga, who helmed the original film, will be directing the Hindi remake too.

In the meantime, the makers are yet to finalise the female lead opposite Shahid. The film will be produced by Ashwin Varde and Murad Khetani.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the rights of the original film starring Vijay Deverakonda have been sold for Rs 7 crore. According to Mid-Day.com, the makers of the Hindi remake have reportedly paid a whopping amount of Rs 7 crore to get the official rights of 'Arjun Reddy'.

The report also stated that several other producers too were eyeing to get hold of the rights of the Telugu actioner so the makers of Hindi remake decided to shell out the amount.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period film 'Padmavat', release early this year. opposite Deepika Padukone and will be seen paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

'Arjun Reddy' features Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles whereas Rahul Ramakrishna, Jia Sharma, Sanjay Swaroop, Gopinath Bhat, Kamal Kamaraju and Kanchana appear in supporting roles. The film was high on drama and emotions.

The story revolves around the life of an aspiring medical student who suffers due to a bad relationship. The film is produced by Pranay Reddy Vanga.