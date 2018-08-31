हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor enters the world of biopics, all set to play this sportsman

The film would be directed by Raja Krishna Menon, who has helmed Akshay Kumar's Airlift and Saif Ali Khan starrer Chef.  

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: After Farhan Akhtar, Sushant Singh Rajput, Emraan Hashmi and Aamir Khan, Shahid Kapoor is all set to enter the world of biopics by essaying the role of gold medal winner Ngangom Dingko Singh.

The hunk of an actor, who has essayed challenging roles in Vishal Bhardwaj's Kaminey and Haider and Abhishek Chaubey's Udta Punjab and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, will step into the shoes of Dingko Singh, reports suggest.

The untitled film which would narrate the success story of Dingko Singh will be Shahid's first attempt at playing a real-life character on screen.

“He needs to have a particular physique to play the character convincingly and learn the techniques of boxing,” a source close to the development had earlier told DNA.

The hunk of an actor is presently gearing up for his film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, a social drama directed by Shree Narayan Singh. He has had a great start to the year with Bhansali's Padmaavat which score a triple century at the Box Office. And now he is looking forward to this film and Arjun Reddy remake.

For the unversed, Dingko Singh, who hails from the state of Manipur, is one of the best boxer's India has ever produced. He represented India at the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok and won laurels for the country by bagging the Gold medal.

