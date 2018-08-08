हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor excuses himself from Jab We Met director Imtiaz Ali's next?

Months back, Shahid was in news for reuniting with 'Jab We Met' director Imtiaz Ali. The buzz began after 'Jab We Met' completed 10 years in October last year.

Shahid Kapoor excuses himself from Jab We Met director Imtiaz Ali&#039;s next?
Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor is a busy actor today and is juggling between his professional and personal commitments. The 'Padmaavat' actor is expecting his second child with wife Mira Rajput, who is in her third trimester. 

The couple is already blessed with a daughter Misha, who will turn two this August. And amidst all this, Shahid is all set to kickstart promotions of his upcoming movie 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' along with co-star Shraddha Kapoor. 

It is to be noted that Shahid and Shraddha are uniting for the second time after their 2016 released 'Haider'. 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' also stars Yami Gautam, veteran actor Anupam Kher, Samir Kochhar and Arbaaz Khan. and has been extensively shot in Uttarakhand. The film has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nishant Pitti and Krishan Kumar and is slated to release on September 21. 

Apart from 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu', the actor has also been signed in for his next Arjun Reddy, which is a remake of a Telugu film. 

In the meantime, Shahid was in news for reuniting with 'Jab We Met' director Imtiaz Ali. The buzz had started after 'Jab We Met' completed 10 years recently. However, months have passed and no development has taken place on that front. 

A DNA source claimed that the project has been postponed as the team couldn't find the right producers to back the film. And now, the latest grapevine is there that the actor has politely excused himself from the project completely. 

With Shahid Kapoor's ouster from the film, we wonder if actor Ranbir Kapoor will fill in the void, given the camaraderie he shares with the 'Rockstar' filmmaker. 

