Shahid Kapoor in 'Arjun Reddy' remake, film rights sold for a whopping Rs 7 cr?

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented find Shahid Kapoor will be seen stepping into the shoes of Vijay Deverakonda in the 'Arjun Reddy' remake. The Telugu actioner was a blockbuster hit and raked in a lot of moolah at the Box Office. The film was directed by Sandeep Vanga.

Ever since the buzz around Shahid being cast in the film started, a lot has been floating around the venture. The latest being that the rights of the original film have been sold for Rs 7 crore. According to Mid-Day.com, the makers have reportedly paid a whopping amount of Rs 7 crore to get the official rights of 'Arjun Reddy'. Also, the report states that other producers too were eyeing to get hold of the rights so the makers of Hindi remake decided to shell out the amount.

'Arjun Reddy' features Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles whereas Rahul Ramakrishna, Jia Sharma, Sanjay Swaroop, Gopinath Bhat, Kamal Kamaraju and Kanchana appear in supporting roles. The film was high on drama and emotions.

The story revolves around the life of an aspiring medical student who suffers due to a bad relationship. The film is produced by Pranay Reddy Vanga.

While we know that Shahid will be playing the male lead in the film, nothing has been announced about the female lead as yet.

Who do you think should be cast opposite Shahid in 'Arjun Reddy' Hindi remake?