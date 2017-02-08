Shahid Kapoor - Kangana Ranaut’s bitter-sweet chemistry in new ‘Rangoon’ promo is impressive – WATCH

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 10:47
Mumbai: We must thank Vishal Bhardwaj for bringing Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut together onscreen for the first time. This unusual pair brings with it a certain kind of unseen freshness. And the duo’s chemistry in the new ‘Rangoon’ promo cast an impressive spell.

Check out the promo titled ‘Ghulam’ here:

Also starring Saif Ali Khan, ‘Rangoon’ set in the backdrop of World War II, is slated to release on February 24.

 

