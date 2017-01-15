close
Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan talk about their 'Rangoon' experiences

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 16:13
New Delhi: Bollywood stars - Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan – will be putting their acting skills to display in their upcoming film 'Rangoon'. Recently, the filmmakers released a video in which the trio is talking about their shooting experiences.

The period drama is set in the 1940s amidst the turmoil of India's independence struggle, and includes some historic references. 

In the film, Kangana plays the role of a seductress Julia and Saif is the filmmaker in love with her. Shahid is the soldier named Nawab Malik who falls in love with Julia during a train journey.

'Rangoon', directed by Bhardwaj under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, will release on February 24.

(With IANS inputs)

First Published: Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 16:13

