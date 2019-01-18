Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani spotted in Delhi, shoot for 'Kabir Singh' – Pics

New Delhi: Ace Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is currently working on 'Kabir Singh' which happens to be the Hindi remake of 2017 superhit Telugu entertainer 'Arjun Reddy'. Kiara Advani is paired opposite the star and the fresh casting gives fans one more reason to watch this flick.

Recently, the stars of the film—SHahid and Kiara were spotted shooting in New Delhi. The paps clicked them while they were busy shooting a scene at the backdrop of a park area. Shahid was dressed in casual wear with a brown jacket and blue jeans while Kiara braved the Delhi winters with just a peach coloured salwar kurta.

'Kabir Singh' is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series. Shahid will reportedly be seen playing an alcoholic surgeon who goes on a self-destructive path after his ex-lover marries someone else.

The film is scheduled to hit the screens June 21, 2019.