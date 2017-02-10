Shahid Kapoor promotes 'Rangoon' despite flu

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor is promoting his forthcoming period drama film "Rangoon" despite suffering from flu.

The actor took to Instagram on Friday to share his photograph on the set of popular comedy show "The Kapil Sharma Show".

In the image, Shahid can be seen playing with the host Kapil Sharma`s dog Zanjeer.

Shahid was joined by his co-star Kangana Ranaut on the Sony Entertainment Television show.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, "Rangoon", which also stars Saif Ali Khan, is set during World War II.

Co-produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, "Rangoon" is slated for release on February 24.