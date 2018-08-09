Shahid Kapoor releases first poster of Batti Gul Meter Chalu, trailer to be out on Aug 10

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor, who recently finished the final schedule of 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' unveiled the first poster of the film. The poster features a picture of Uttarakhand Valley houses and also an electricity bill on it.

He captioned the post as: "It's current! It's light! It's shocking! #BattiGulMeterChalu #BGMCPoster Trailer out on Friday at 12:30 pm.

@TSeries @YamiGautam @ShraddhaKapoor #DivyenduSharma."

The first official trailer of the film will be unveiled on August 10 at around 12:30 pm. Apart from Shahid, the film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Yami Gautam in the lead roles. The film has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nishant Pitti and Krishan Kumar.

''Batti Gul Meter Chalu' is said to be a comedy-drama and is slated to release on September 21 this year. The film release date has been twice pushed by the makers. It was originally scheduled to release on August 31. According to reports, in April this year, the shooting of the film got delayed due to non-payment of dues by Prernaa Arora's KriArj Entertainment. However, things sorted out after Prerna walked out as the producer and producer Bhushan Kumar took over the project.

In addition, the makers also wanted to avoid a clash with Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's horror-comedy 'Stree' that is releasing around the same time.

However, the film was caught up in another controversy after producer Vashu Bhagnani claimed his rights over the film as a part of a deal with KriArj Entertainment, which was denied by Bhushan Kumar. Moreover, the film's original and first writer Vipul K Rawal filed a lawsuit against director Shree Narayan and other writers for trying to deny him his rightful credit. The matters have now been settled.

As per a report, Shahid will be essaying the role of a small town lawyer who fights against power cuts and unfairly high electricity bills. Shraddha plays the role of Shahid's romantic interest while Gautam portrays the role of another lawyer. The film has been primarily shot in Uttarakhand and Mumbai.