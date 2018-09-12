हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor resumes work, spotted outside recording studio — Photos inside

The actor was today spotted outside recording studio 'Sunny Super Sound in Juhu.

Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actor  Shahid Kapoor, who recently become a proud father to little Zain Kapoor, has been juggling between his personal and professional commitments. While he along with his wifey Mira Rajput welcomed their second child on September 5, he has also been looking forward to the release of his upcoming social-drama 'Batti Gul meter Chalu', which is just nine days away from the release. 

So, amid fulfilling his daddy duties, the 'Padmaavat' actor took time out resume his work as he was spotted visiting recording studio 'Sunny Super Sound' in Juhu on Wednesday.

Check out his photos here:

Notably, earlier today, the actor shared a post on his Twitter handle, that he has been unable to actively promote 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' and has even missed several film promotional events because of his duties as a parent. He also added that his daughter Misha has been running from high fever. 

It can be recalled that Shahid had asked his producers of the upcoming film 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' and the Hindi remake of 'Arjun Reddy' to adjust the dates so that he could spend some quality time with his family as little Zain Kapoor was to arrive in the world in this month.

The actor had recently said, "During Misha’s birth, I took a couple of months off. This time too, I was negotiating to take a month-long break, but things didn’t work out. I will get only a week off from work. It is too short a duration, but such are the circumstances."

'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' also features Yami Gautam and is all set to hit the screens on September 21. The film has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar. 

