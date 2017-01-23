Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter starts shooting for debut film which may feature THIS A-LIST actress

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother Ishaan Khatter has reportedly started shooting for his debut film with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi. The young actor may share screen space with none other than Deepika Padukone in the film if the lady is on board the project.

A photograph of Deepika’s look test for the film went viral on social media a few weeks back. The dimpled actress was unrecognisable in her de-glam avatar. However, it has not yet been officially revealed whether or not the stunning beauty has been signed for the film.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Shareen Mantri Kedia who is producing the film said, “He is a superb actor, was amazing in his look test and suits the character Mr Majidi was looking for. Ishaan will play someone deeply connected to the ground and to the city.”

We do not know if Deepika will share screen space with Ishaan in his debut film but the ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ star will essay Padmavati, wife of Rawal Ratan Singh, a character essayed by Shahid in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus which slated to release on November 17 this year.