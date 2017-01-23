Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter starts shooting for debut film which may feature THIS A-LIST actress
Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother Ishaan Khatter has reportedly started shooting for his debut film with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi. The young actor may share screen space with none other than Deepika Padukone in the film if the lady is on board the project.
A photograph of Deepika’s look test for the film went viral on social media a few weeks back. The dimpled actress was unrecognisable in her de-glam avatar. However, it has not yet been officially revealed whether or not the stunning beauty has been signed for the film.
According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Shareen Mantri Kedia who is producing the film said, “He is a superb actor, was amazing in his look test and suits the character Mr Majidi was looking for. Ishaan will play someone deeply connected to the ground and to the city.”
We do not know if Deepika will share screen space with Ishaan in his debut film but the ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ star will essay Padmavati, wife of Rawal Ratan Singh, a character essayed by Shahid in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus which slated to release on November 17 this year.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Jallikattu row: Kamal Haasan appeals for calm, says 'none can take away your rights'
- Abhishek Bachchan ready to do biopic on THIS sportsman for free!
- Pakistani actors get Indian visa to shoot for Sridevi starrer
- Ranganathan Madhavan achieved lean look for ‘Vikram Veda’ without workout
- The Kapil Sharma Show: THIS international superstar made the comedian say 'Oh My God'
- 'Jolly LL.B 2' trailer 2: Akshay Kumar brings forward intense side of legal system
- Abhishek Bachchan ready to do biopic on THIS sportsman for free!
- Pakistani actors get Indian visa to shoot for Sridevi starrer
- Mahira Khan wants Pakistan to watch Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees'
- Deepika Padukone talks about debut Hollywood film – ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’