Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Rangoon’ – Reasons to WATCH the film

Mumbai: The much awaited trailer of Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Rangoon’ starring Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan was unveiled on Friday.

The film set in the backdrop of World War II deals with a variety of human emotions and intends to narrate a love story of a rare kind.

Slated to release on February 24, ‘Rangoon’ is one of the biggest releases of the year 2017 with some big names associated with him both on and beyond the screen.

The trailer of the film has garnered over 8,978,626 views on YouTube since it was unveiled on Friday.

And as we await the release of ‘Rangoon’ in the next five weeks, here’s taking a look at some of the reasons to WATCH the multi-starrer big budget flick.

Stellar star-cast

Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut make a lethal combination. The trio has teamed up for a film for the first time. Interestingly, none of them has worked with any of the other earlier.

All the three have impressive films to their credit and are bound to leave an indelible impact as a unit with their collective performances this time. Shahid has proved his worth with films like ‘Kaminey’, ‘Haider’ aand ‘Udta Punjab’, while Saif has wowed us with a variety of flicks – ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Hum Tum’ and ‘Omkara’. And coming to Kangana, the curly-haired beauty from Himachal has already three National Awards in her kitty!

Vishal Bhardwaj

Director-music composer Vishal Bhardwaj is a class apart. The ace filmmaker has an impressive bunch of films that have redefined the art of creating cinema in India. Be it ‘Makdee’, ‘Maqbool’, ‘The Blue Umbrella’, ‘Omkara’, ‘Kaminey’ or ‘Haider’, Vishal has impressed the audiences and critics alike.

Vishal –Shahid and Vishal –Saif combination

Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s film careers got a new lease of with Bharadwaj’s ‘Kaminey’ and ‘Omkara’ respectively. Both the actors are immensely talented and all they needed was a brilliant film to push their stardom up a notch. ‘Kaminey’ and ‘Omkara’ did the trick for Shahid and Saif and helped them redefine their space in Bollywood. It would be interesting to see how Vishal presents them together in this film.

Kangana Ranaut

After ‘Queen’ and ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, this will be Kangana’s first release. Moreover, this is her first film with Saif and Shahid. Going by Kangana’s choice of films in the recent past, she has often played the central character in the film and has had a stronger role to play than the hero! Now that she has two equally talented men sharing screen space with her, it would be interesting to see what she has in store for us!

Gripping storyline

The posters of the film have dropped ample hints about the storyline. It is all about LOVE, WAR and DECEIT. Going by the trailer, it looks like a love triangle set in the backdrop of a World War II with India’s struggle of Independence from British rule visibly in the forefront. All the three protagonists have distinct roles to play in the film. From the surface it looks like a love story but Vishal pull a surprise? That’s something we need to see.