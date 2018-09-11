हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shree Narayan Singh

Shahid Kapoor set to star in a biopic—Deets inside

Shahid Kapoor set to star in a biopic—Deets inside
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The talented B-Towner Shahid Kapoor is currently enjoying his fatherhood a second time. Shahid and Mira Rajput were blessed with a baby boy on September 5, 2018, and they named him Zain Kapoor. This is their second child after Misha, who was born on August 26, 2016.

With great things keeping him busy on the personal front, Sasha also has an interesting lineup of films professionally. Reports suggest that he will be seen in a biopic based on the life of Dr Verghese Kurien— the man behind the white revolution in the country.

According to Filmfare.com, Shahid will join forces with filmmaker Shree Narayan Singh one more time for the biopic based on the Father of White Revolution in India—Dr Verghese Kurien. The report states that the script is based on the autobiography - I Too Had A Dream.

Also, television czarina Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures had bought the rights for the book. He is also popularly known as the 'Man behind Amul'. Shahid has worked with Shree Narayan Singh in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' which is scheduled to hit the screens on September 21, 2018. It stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

Shree Narayan Singh has previously directed 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar.

However, the makers are yet to announce the project officially.

 

 

