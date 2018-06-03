हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor shares a 'Tongue n cheek' pic with Shraddha Kapoor on sets of Batti Gul Meter Chalu

The film also stars Yami Gautam and is directed by Shree Narayan Singh

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor keeps us posted about his life through social media. The hunk of an actor is an avid social media user and his Instagram uploads often make us smile. The actor is a doting father to the adorable Misha and husband to Mira Kapoor. Shahid also keeps sharing updates about his upcoming film and his latest Instagram upload is from the sets of 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'. 

The actor shared a pic with co-star Shraddha Kapoor and captioned it as ''Tongue n cheek.''

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' is a light-hearted social drama and will take a realistic look at an electricity theft scam. The movie went on floors on February 9, 2018  

The film will see Shraddha and Shahid on screen for the second time. The two had romanced each other in Vishal Bhardwaj’s critically acclaimed film Haider in 2014.

'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' will be Shahid’s first film to release after the grand success of Padmaavat that marked his maiden collaboration with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The film also stars Yami Gautam and is directed by Shree Narayan Singh. The trio of Yami, Shraddha and Shahid will be seen first time together on the big screens. After the success of his previous venture 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, all eyes will be set on the next directorial venture of Shree Narayan Singh. 

The movie will hit the theatres on August 31, 2018.

