Shahid Kapoor shares new still from ‘Rangoon’ and it is incredible intense!
Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor shared a brand new still from his upcoming film ‘Rangoon’ on Instagram Tuesday. The hunk of an actor, who left us spellbound with his performance as Tommy Singh in ‘Udta Punjab’ last year, is all set to wow us with yet another awe-inspiring act.
The still from ‘Rangoon’ shows Shahid as Sergeant Nawab Malik wearing an intense expression.
Check it out still here:
Directed by Vishal Bhardawj, ‘Rangoon’ also features Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan. Interestingly, it is Shahid’s first film with both Kangy and Saif.
The ‘Haider’ star has worked extremely hard as always for the character of Nawab Malik and was personally trained in shooting by Ronak Pandit, Gold winner in the Men's 25m Standard Pistol category at the 2006 Commonwealth Games.
The love-triangle set in the backdrop of World War II and the Independence movement in India is slated to release on February 24.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Mahira Khan expresses desire to promote 'Raees' with Shah Rukh Khan
- Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan living separately: Amar Singh makes shocking revelations
- Ironic twist to Raees promotion, man who died in Vadodara commotion wasn’t there to see Shah Rukh Khan
- Jallikattu issue: No law is infallible, says Kamal Haasan
- Priyanka Chopra says she misses speaking in Hindi – WATCH ‘Live with Kelly’ teasers
- Mahira Khan expresses desire to promote 'Raees' with Shah Rukh Khan
- Ironic twist to Raees promotion, man who died in Vadodara commotion wasn’t there to see Shah Rukh Khan
- Shah Rukh Khan says prayers are with family of man who died in Vadodara commotion during 'Raees' promotion
- ‘Raees’ Shah Rukh Khan travels by train to promote film - WATCH video
- Salman Khan introduces THIS child actor after Harshaali Malhotra – See PICS