Shahid Kapoor shares new still from ‘Rangoon’ and it is incredibly intense!

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor shared a brand new still from his upcoming film ‘Rangoon’ on Instagram Tuesday. The hunk of an actor, who left us spellbound with his performance as Tommy Singh in ‘Udta Punjab’ last year, is all set to wow us with yet another awe-inspiring act.

The still from ‘Rangoon’ shows Shahid as Sergeant Nawab Malik wearing an intense expression.

Check it out still here:

Directed by Vishal Bhardawj, ‘Rangoon’ also features Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan. Interestingly, it is Shahid’s first film with both Kangy and Saif.

The ‘Haider’ star has worked extremely hard as always for the character of Nawab Malik and was personally trained in shooting by Ronak Pandit, Gold winner in the Men's 25m Standard Pistol category at the 2006 Commonwealth Games.

The love-triangle set in the backdrop of World War II and the Independence movement in India is slated to release on February 24.