Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam's Batti Gul Meter Chalu new release date out

The film was initially slated to release during Janmasthami on August 31, 2018 but the makers have apparently postoned it.

Pic courtesy: @yamigautam

Mumbai: The makers have put a date to the release to Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu directed by Shree Narayan Singh.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter Monday to share the release date of the film.

He tweeted: "#BattiGulMeterChalu to release on 14 Sept 2018... Stars Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor... Directed by Shree Narayan Singh. (sic)."

The film was initially slated to release during Janmasthami on August 31, 2018 but the makers seem to have postoned it.

The light-hearted social drama jointly produced by T-Series and KriArj Entertainment will reportedly address the issue of electricity and the bills it generates. The film also stars Yami Gautam.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu will see Shraddha and Shahid on screen for the second time. The two had romanced each other in Vishal Bhardwaj’s critically acclaimed film Haider in 2014.

This will be Shahid’s first film to release after the grand success of Padmaavat that marked his maiden collaboration with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

As Maharawal Ratan Singh, a Rajput warrior, Shahid cast an impressive spell on moviegoers. It was his first period film and he pulled off the Royal look elegantly.

And now, after Padmaavat, it will be interesting to see Shahid playing a common man in Narayan’s film. The filmmaker had delivered a super-hit film like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in 2017. The film was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

