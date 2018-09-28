हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shahid Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' Box Office report card

It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nishant Pitti and Krishan Kumar. 

New Delhi: Filmmaker Shree Narayan Singh of 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' fame helmed 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The social drama touched upon the electricity menace in the country. It starred Shahid and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

The film managed to maintain its steady pace at the Box Office despite a crucial cricket match on weekend but on weekdays it's struggling. The film by 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' helmer Shree Narayan Singh received an average response from the viewers. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: “#BattiGulMeterChalu is below the mark... Had a lacklustre weekend, while the trending on weekdays was weak... Fri 6.76 cr, Sat 7.96 cr, Sun 8.54 cr, Mon 3.16 cr, Tue 2.91 cr, Wed 2.65 cr, Thu 2.45 cr. Total: ₹ 34.43 cr. India biz. #BGMC”

It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nishant Pitti and Krishan Kumar. The storyline revolved around the tale of how inflated electricity bills affects common people. It stars Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Yami Gautam in pivotal parts.

It also showed how the menace of corruption is harming the entire system.

The film hit the screens on September 21, 2018. After Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Padmaavat', this happens to be Shahid's second outing this year.

 

