Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Shahid Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' collections out—Check report card

The film hit the screens on September 21, 2018. 

New Delhi: Shahid and Shraddha Kapoor's latest venture 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' was a film based on electricity issue and how a common man is adversely affected by the power crisis. The film managed to maintain its steady pace at the Box Office despite a crucial cricket match on weekend but on weekdays it's struggling.

The film by 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' helmer Shree Narayan Singh received an average response from the viewers. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: “#BattiGulMeterChalu remains on the lower side... Fri 6.76 cr, Sat 7.96 cr, Sun 8.54 cr, Mon 3.16 cr, Tue 2.91 cr, Wed 2.65 cr. Total: ₹ 31.98 cr. India biz. #BGMC”

It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nishant Pitti and Krishan Kumar. The storyline revolved around the tale of how inflated electricity bills affects common people. It stars Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Yami Gautam in pivotal parts.

It also showed how the menace of corruption is harming the entire system.

The film hit the screens on September 21, 2018. After Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Padmaavat', this happens to be Shahid's second outing this year.

 

Batti Gul Meter Chalubatti gul meter chalu collectionsbatti gul meter chalu box office reportShraddha KapoorShahid Kapoor

