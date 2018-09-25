Shahid Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's Batti Gul Meter Chalu Day 4 collections are out!

New Delhi: The 'Haider' pair of Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor were back in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu', a film which hit the screens last week. It managed to generate an average buzz ahead of its release. The film by 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' helmer Shree Narayan Singh did receive a warm response from the viewers.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #BattiGulMeterChalu Fri 6.76 cr, Sat 7.96 cr, Sun 8.54 cr, Mon 3.16 cr. Total: ₹ 26.42 cr. India biz. #BGMC

The storyline revolved around the tale of how inflated electricity bills affects common people. It stars Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Yami Gautam in pivotal parts.

The film hit the screens on September 21, 2018. After Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Padmaavat' starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, this happens to be Shahid's second outing this year while Shraddha just delivered a huge hit with 'Stree'. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nishant Pitti and Krishan Kumar.

Have you seen 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' as yet?