Shahid Kapoor skips Batti Gul Meter Chalu promotions to take care of Zain, Misha?

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor has been a lot in the news these days. The 'Padmaavat'actor recenty became a father for the second time to baby boy Zain. In the meantime, he is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming social-drama film 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu', which is only a week away from the release.

Due to the addition of the new little member in his family, Shahid has not been very active with the film's promotion. And we aren't complaining at all!

The actor on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce that he has not been able to take time out to promote his film. He also revealed that his daughter Misha has been keeping unwell and running with high fever. And due to his tight schedule at home, he had to miss some promotional events of the film.

The last few days have been tough. Misha running very high fever and Zain just came home. Have had to miss some promotions. Just 9 days to go for Batti Gul meter chalu to release but being a parent is above all else. Hope to resume promotions very soon. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 12, 2018

'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh, who also helmed Akshay Kumar's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'. The film is slated to release on September 21. The movie has been produced by T-Series and KriArj Entertainment. The film will see Shraddha and Shahid on screen for the second time. The two had romanced each other in Vishal Bhardwaj’s critically acclaimed film Haider in 2014.