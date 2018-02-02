Shahid Kapoor to go back to his 'chocolate boy' look for 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'

New Delhi: After portraying the powerful act in 'Padmaavat' as Maharawal Ratan Singh, Shahid Kapoor will be seen playing a young romantic in his next reportedly.

Shahid will be seen in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu', the film which is being helmed by 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' director Shree Narayan Singh. According to Mumbai Mirror, the actor will go back to his 20s and undergo a complete makeover.

The report quotes Prernaa Arora, the producer of the film as saying, “Shahid plays a young local boy from Uttarakhand who is a diehard romantic.”

The costume designers Neelanchal Ghosh and Darshan Jalan are working closely to give Shahid a perfect look for the film. Similarly, Shraddha Kapoor, who plays the female lead in the film will be seen in a different look.

Talking about Shraddha's character, Prernaa reveals, “She’s a bubbly girl and quite notorious in the first half of the film. Post interval, her character undergoes a transformation and with her behaviour her look will also change.”

Reportedly, she plays a small-town girl. 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' also features Yami Gautam in the lead.

The trio of Yami, Shraddha and Shahid will be seen first time together on the big screens. After the success of his previous venture 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, all eyes will be set on the next directorial venture of Shree Narayan Singh.

Like his previous outing, the filmmaker has addressed yet another issue which a common man faces every day. The film is likely to bring forth the problem of electricity bills and how it affects the daily life.