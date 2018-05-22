Shahid Kapoor to romance Tara Sutaria in Arjun Reddy Hindi remake

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor, who has been shooting for the last leg of his upcoming film 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' with Shraddha Kapoor, has been roped in for the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'.

The original starring Vijay Devarakonda was an overnight sensation among the Telugu audience and the fact that the 'Padmaavat'star is all set into Vijay's shoes has only made the news more exciting among his fans.

Earlier, speculations were being made that either Janhvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan has been considered by the makers to play the female lead opposite the actor. However, the latest reports suggest that Tara Sutaria has been finalised as the female protagonist in the film.

It is to be noted that Tara has already been roped in for the second installment of Karan Johar's film 'Student Of The Year 2' which also stars Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. A source close to Pinkvilla confirmed, "The film’s leading lady will be Tara Sutaria, the newbie who is making her Bollywood debut with SOTY 2."

Meanwhile, an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

Earlier, Shahid too confirmed the reports of him doing the Hindi remake of 'Arjun Reddy' as he announced the news on his Twitter handle, "Team ARJUN REDDY is READY !!Here we go. Wish us luck guys. @imvangasandeep @MuradKhetani @ashwinvarde."

Sandeep Vanga, who helmed the original film, will be directing the Hindi remake too. The film will be produced by Ashwin Varde and Murad Khetani.

According to several media reports, the rights of the original film starring Vijay Deverakonda have been sold for Rs 7 crore. According to Mid-Day.com, the makers of the Hindi remake reportedly paid a whopping Rs 7 crore to get the official rights of 'Arjun Reddy'.

Arjun Reddy' features Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles whereas Rahul Ramakrishna, Jia Sharma, Sanjay Swaroop, Gopinath Bhat, Kamal Kamaraju and Kanchana appear in supporting roles. The film was high on drama and emotions.

The story revolves around the life of an aspiring medical student who suffers due to a bad relationship. The film is produced by Pranay Reddy Vanga.

On the other hand, 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' is a light-hearted social drama and has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles and is set to release on August 31 this year.