हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor's 'Arjun Reddy' to release next June

The original film revolved around a medical student who falls in love with his junior.

Shahid Kapoor&#039;s &#039;Arjun Reddy&#039; to release next June

Mumbai: Bollywood remake of South superhit "Arjun Reddy", featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead, is set to release on June 21 next year. 

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also helmed the original critically-acclaimed Telugu-language blockbuster, will go on floors next month. 

The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of T-Series, which is producing the film. 

"@shahidkapoor starrer #ArjunReddy directed by @imvangasandeep produced by #BhushanKumar, @muradkhetani, Krishan Kumar & @ashwinvarde will hit theatres on 21st June 2019," the tweet read. 

The original film revolved around a medical student who falls in love with his junior and how their relationship evolves.

The film featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. The movie faced criticism from several quarters for being regressive but was lauded for its honest portrayal of the title character.

 

Tags:
Shahid Kapoorarjun reddyBollywoodSandeep Reddy VangaShahid

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close