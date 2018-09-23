Shahid Kapoor's 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' witnesses slight growth at Box Office

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor&#039;s &#039;Batti Gul Meter Chalu&#039; witnesses slight growth at Box Office

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' opened up to a slow start at Box office. The film earned Rs 6.76 Cr on day one and had released on September 21. The day 2 collections of the movie are out and it has witnessed a slight improvement in numbers.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “BattiGulMeterChalu witnesses 17.75% growth on Day 2, but since the starting point was low, the 2-day total is lacklustre... Needs miraculous growth on Day 3 - in double digits - for a respectable weekend total... Fri 6.76 cr, Sat 7.96 cr. Total: ₹ 14.72 cr. India biz. #BGMC”

The movie also stars Yami Gautam in a pivotal role. The songs of the film had created quite a buzz and people were excited to watch Shahid play the role of a lawyer in the film.

The film has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh, who also helmed Akshay Kumar's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'. It brings Shraddha and Shahid on screen for the second time. The two had romanced each other in Vishal Bhardwaj’s critically acclaimed film Haider in 2014.

'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' has been produced by T-Series and KriArj Entertainment.

This is Shahid's first film after the birth of his son, Zain Kapoor. Shahid welcomed the baby boy with wife Mira Rajput on September 5 this year. The little bundle of joy is their second child after Misha, who was born on August 26, 2016.

