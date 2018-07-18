हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu's release date pushed again — Details inside

The film was originally scheduled to release on August 31. However, the release date of the film was pushed to September 14 to September 21 now. 

Shahid Kapoor-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu&#039;s release date pushed again — Details inside
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor's upcoming comedy-drama 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu', which was scheduled to hit the screens on September 14, has got a new release date, for the second time. The film will now hit the big screens on September 21 this year.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam... #BattiGulMeterChalu, which was slated for release on 14 Sept 2018, will now release on 21 Sept 2018... Directed by Shree Narayan Singh."

'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar & Nishant Pitti. Apart from Shahid, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam in lead roles. 

This is the second instance when the release date of the film has been pushed further. The film was originally scheduled to release on August 31. According to reports, in April this year, the shooting of the film got delayed due to non-payment of dues by Prernaa Arora's KriArj Entertainment. However, things sorted out after Prerna walked out as the producer and producer Bhushan Kumar took over the project. 

In addition, the makers also wanted to avoid a clash with Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's another film 'Stree' that is releasing around the same time. 

However, the film was caught up in another controversy after producer Vashu Bhagnani claimed his rights over the film as a part of a deal with KriArj Entertainment, which was denied by Bhushan Kumar. Moreover, the film's original and first writer Vipul K Rawal filed a lawsuit against director Shree Narayan and other writers for trying to deny him his rightful credit. The matters have now been settled. 

As per a report, Shahid will be essaying the role of a small town lawyer who fights against power cuts and unfairly high electricity bills. Shraddha plays the role of Shahid's romantic interest while Gautam portrays the role of another lawyer. The film has been primarily shot in Uttarakhand and Mumbai. 

Shahid Kapoor, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Prernaa Arora, Kriarj Entertainment, Bhushan Kumar, Nishant Pitti, Yami Gautam, Shraddha Kapoor

