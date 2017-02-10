Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar's BIG screen debut is a Majid Majidi film! First look OUT

New Delhi: World famous Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi is known for making meaningful and hard-hitting cinema. The one lucky budding actor, who got a golden opportunity to make his debut in a Majid Majidi film happens to be Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar.

Yes! The first look poster of the film titled 'Beyond the Clouds' is out and we must say it has the perfect Majidi feel to it. Ishaan took to Twitter/Instagram and shared the first poster of his debut film.

The first look poster of the film was revealed at the Berlin Film Festival. It is produced by Zee Studios and Eyecandy Films.