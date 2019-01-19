हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor's 'Happy' pic from 'Kabir Singh' sets is unmissable!

The film is being helmed by Sandeep Vanga, who also directed the original 2017 Telugu blockbuster.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Kabir Singh'. The film has been high on buzzword from the day it was announced and is a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'.

The actor took to Instagram recently and shared a picture from sets of the film in which he can be seen having that charming smile on his face.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

The caption aptly says, “Happy happy #kabirsingh”

Coming to the film, Kiara Advani plays the female lead in the film and fans eagerly await more details about the venture.

In November last year, Shahid had shared his first look from the film leaving us all surprised. The actor got rid of his beard for the film and looked handsome as ever.

The film is being helmed by Sandeep Vanga, who also directed the original 2017 Telugu blockbuster.

Earlier, actress Tara Sutaria who will make her Bollywood debut with 'Student of the Year 2' was to play the lead but she backed out of the project. To replace Tara, Kiara was roped in.

Expressing her happiness over being a part of the film, Kiara had earlier written on Twitter, "#WaitForIt This is NOT a still from the Arjun Reddy remake but our film shoot begins today! wishing the team an amazinggg start!!! All the best @shahidkapoor @imvangasandeep @ashwinvarde @TSeries @MuradKhetani and team #ArjunReddy can’t wait to join you’ll super soon”

'Kabir Singh' will hit the screens on June 21, 2019.

