Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor's look from Arjun Reddy remake leaked — Check out

The actor's hot physique will power your imagination!

Shahid Kapoor&#039;s look from Arjun Reddy remake leaked — Check out
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

Shahid Kapoor is essaying the lead character in the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'. The remake has been titled 'Kabir Singh' and features Kiara Advani as the lead actress. 

Shahid, who was last seen in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu', had been growing his beard for some time. And now, it has been revealed that it was for the character that he plays in the film 'Kabir Singh'. 

South actor Vijay Deverakonda, who was part of the original film, had also sported a dense beard in the film. 

In the meantime, we got a glimpse of the actor from the sets of the film. Apart from the long beard he has been sporting, it was Shahid's hot physique that captured our imagination. Take a look at some of his photos from the sets of 'Kabir Singh', shared by the actor's fan clubs.

2018 has been a great year for Shahid. The hunk of an actor began the year by portraying a strong character like Rawal Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' in January. The film went on to become his first film to gross Rs 300 crores plus at the Indian Box Office. 

His film 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu', which released recently, may not have made a big business but critics appreciated Shahid's performance in the Shree Narayan Singh directorial.

On the home front, Shahid welcomed his second child, son Zain Kapoor on September 6. He is married to Mira Rajput and they also have a two-year-old daughter named Misha.

Shahid KapoorArjun Reddy remakrShahid Kapoor look Arjun ReddyArjun Reddy ShahidKiara Advani

