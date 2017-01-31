Sharad Kelkar to play villain in Sanjay Dutt's 'Bhoomi'

Mumbai: Actor Sharad Kelkar has been roped in to play antagonist in Sanjay Dutt's comeback film "Bhoomi".

The revenge drama directed by Omung Kumar will see the 57-year-old actor for the first time on the big screen after he completed his jail term.

"Sharad has the ability to emote extremely well and he fits the character of the negative lead that I want in Bhoomi. It is a great opportunity for Sharad to show his menacing side," Omung said in a statement.

The movie revolves around the relationship between a father and daughter. Actress Aditi Rao Hydari is cast in the role of Dutt's daughter.

"Bhoomi" will go on floors in February in Agra. Produced by T-Series and Legend Studios, the movie is slated to release on August 4.