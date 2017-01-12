Shraddha Kapoor – Aditya Roy Kapur are back! Here are reasons to WATCH ‘Ok Jaanu’

Mumbai: Directed by Shaad Ali, Shraddha Kapoor – Aditya Roy Kapur starrer ‘Ok Jaanu’ has released today. Jointly produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Mani Ratnam and Apoorva Mehta, ‘Ok Jaanu’ is the first big release of the year 2017.

As we await the release of the film on Friday, here’s taking a quick look at the reasons to watch the romantic flick:

Aashiqui 2

Super-hit jodi is back

The super-hit jodi of Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor is back. The duo had set the silverscreen ablaze with their sizzling chemistry in ‘Aashiqui 2’. The two are back together once again and we are sure they will recreate the same magic and make us all aashiq once again!

AR Rahman

Musical magic

The film’s music has been composed by double Academy Award winning maestro AR Rahman. The songs in the film have been loved by the audiences and the popular 1990s chartbuster – Humma Humma – originally sung by Remo Fernandez has been recreated for this film.

O Kadhal Kanmani

Remake

Ok Jaanu is an official remake of blockbuster Tamil film ‘O Kadhal Kanmani’ starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen. The film was a roaring success at the Box Office and was also received well by the critics.

Mani Ratnam

The Tamil version of the film was directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam, who has critically acclaimed and commercially successful films such as Roja, Bombay and Guru to his credit. The Hindi remake has been directed by Shaad Ali but we are sure the filmmaker must have been inspired by Ratnam’s style of treatment.

Karan Johar

Most of Karan Johar’s films have succeeded in striking an emotional chord with the audiences. He has an uncanny ability to weave romance on the silverscreen. Though Karan hasn’t directed this film, his faith in ‘O Kadhal Kanmani’ reflects his confidence in ‘Ok Jaanu’. And after a successful 2016 (‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and ‘Dear Zindagi’), Karan will be eager to make a mark early this year too!

So ‘Ok Jaanu’, what are you wating for? Grab your ticket now!