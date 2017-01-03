Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur ditch 'shaadi' big time in 'OK Jaanu' first dialogue promo
New Delhi: The 'Aashiqui 2' couple Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's upcoming venture 'OK Jaanu' is gearing up for release on January 13, 2017. The music of the film has already intrigued us much and now it's time to hear the first dialogue promo.
Shraddha shared the video link of the first dialogue promo from 'OK Jaanu' and it has her and Adi ditching 'shaadi' like really big time. The film looks young, fresh and all that we see around us these days.
Here's our 1st #OkJaanu dialogue promo! https://t.co/cVdm4GGzz0 oh & book your tickets here! https://t.co/ebDdSLOWWI #13thJanuary
— Shraddha Kapoor (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 2, 2017
A young couple willing to stay together but shies away from the big word—Marriage. Now, what remains to be seen is that will the couple in 'OK Jaanu' finally say yes to settling down in a traditional way or not.
'OK Jaanu' has been helmed by Shaad Ali and is produced by Mani Ratnam and Dharma Productions. The film is an official remake of Tamil superhit by Mani Ratnam 'OK Kanmani' starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen. The Hindi remake also stars veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and Leela Samson in pivotal roles.
