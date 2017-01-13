Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur keen on working in these remakes!
New Delhi: Bollywood young guns Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's recently released 'OK Jaanu' was a remake of Mani Ratnam's Tamil superhit drama 'OK Kanmani'.
And now seems like the duo is interested in working in other remakes also. In an interview with ANI, Shraddha and Aditya were asked about it and they replied saying, "I would want to be a part of the remake of Hollywood movie `Black Swan` starring Natalie Portman."
While Aditya, on the other hand, revealed he wants to be a 'Terminator'. "I love Arnold Schwarzenegger`s role in 'Terminator 2' and the way he says "I'll be back".
'OK Jaanu' is helmed by Shaad Ali and the movie has hit the screens on January 13, 2017. It is an official remake of Mani Ratnam`s Tamil hit flick which featured Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen.
(With ANI inputs)
