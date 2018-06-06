हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree release date out - Watch spooky video clip

This film which is slated to release on August 31, will mark Shraddha and Rajkummar's first film together.   

Mumbai: The makers of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer O Stree have revealed the release date of the horror-comedy by sharing a spooky 59-second long video clip.

The camera slowly pans through the bylanes of a dimly lit locality at night. On the walls of the houses in the deserted locality, one can find 'O Stree Kal Aana' written.

Shraddha tweeted: "31st August, raat ke andhere mein koi tumhe dhoondne aa raha hai. Dekho kaun hai. (sic)."

And Rajkummar wrote: "Is 31 August, Mard ko Dard hoga. Stree aa rahi hai! (sic)."

Watch the video clip embedded below:

The makers also unveiled a poster. In the poster, we can see a saree-clad ghost-like figure standing suspended in the air in the middle of a deserted bylane at the darkest hour of the night. On one of the walls, a poster of "missing" persons can be seen.

This film which is slated to release on August 31, will mark Shraddha and Rajkummar's first film together. However, given the fact that its a horror comedy, we don't really know what characters they will play.

According to Maddock Film's "Stree is a first of its kind horror comedy based on a ridiculously true phenomenon (sic)."

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film has been written by Raj & DK. The duo has also jointly produced the film with Dinesh Vijan.

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.

The film is set in the backdrop of a town called Chanderi. The music for the film has been composed by Sachin-Jigar.

