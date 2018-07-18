हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shahid Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam spotted on the sets of Shahid Kapoor's Batti Gul Meter Chalu - See pics

Both Shraddha and Yami were seen in their film costumes.

Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam spotted on the sets of Shahid Kapoor&#039;s Batti Gul Meter Chalu - See pics
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor's next, Batti Gul Meter Chalu directed by Shree Narayan Singh is under production. The film which is reportedly a satire also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. The two actresses, who play pivotal roles in the film were spotted on the sets in Film City.

Both Shraddha and Yami were seen in their film costumes. Shraddha was wearing a blue saree with a golden border teamed up with a multi-coloured full-sleeves blouse while Yami, who plays a lawyer in the film was wearing a white saree and a black coat.

Check out the images of the two actresses here:

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

The makers of the film have apparently postponed the release of the film. BGMC was initially slated to hit theatres on August 31 will now make a splash on September 14.

The light-hearted social drama jointly produced by T-Series and KriArj Entertainment will reportedly address the issue of electricity and the bills it generates. 

Batti Gul Meter Chalu will see Shraddha and Shahid on screen for the second time. The two had romanced each other in Vishal Bhardwaj’s critically acclaimed film Haider in 2014.

Shraddha and Yami need a blockbuster film because their previous releases failed to create an impression at the Box Office. Shahid, however, has had a great start to the year with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Shahid played Rajput warrior Maharawal Ratan Singh. He was paired with Deepika, who played Maharani Padmavati.

The film earned over Rs 300 crores at the Box Office. So it would be interesting to see if Shahid casts a spell yet again with Batti Gul Meter Chalu albeit in a new avatar.

