Shraddha Kapoor commences shooting for quirky-drama 'Chhichhore'

'Chhichhore' is reportedly set against the backdrop of an engineering college and is slated to hit the screens on August 30, 2019.

Mumbai: Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who had been basking in the success of her last release 'Stree' has commenced shooting for her next project titled 'Chhichhore'. The film will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari of 'Dangal' fame and features an ensemble cast of Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma among others.

On Wednesday morning, Shraddha expressed her excitement to shoot for the film on the social media, tweeting, "Time to get back in to it! Excited to start a new journey. Day 1 for me on 'Chhichhore'.

It is being speculated that the film would feature both the actors in the double role. The film seems to be telling a story of two generation. The poster of the film, which was unveiled by the makers sometime back, gave us a sneak-peak into the characters and their name along with a slug that read, "Kutte ki dum, tedhi ki tedhi."

The quirky entertainer is reportedly set against the backdrop of an engineering college. It will be produced by Nadiadwala and will be presented by Fox Star Hindi.

Varun, who is fondly remembered for her character 'Choocha' from 'Fukrey' franchise said that he is kicking off the second schedule of the film. He wrote, "And back on set! Kicking off the second schedule for `Chhichhore`. Ho gayi Chutti Khatam ab Wapis Aate hai Chhichorapanti main (Done with holidays)."

'Chhichhore' is slated to hit the screens on August 30, 2019. Details related to the film's plot are still under wraps.

