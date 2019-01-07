हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Varun Dhawan

Shraddha Kapoor joins Varun Dhawan in 'ABCD 3' after Katrina Kaif's exit

Lead actor Varun Dhawan dropped a bomb of a hint and welcomed Shraddha on board in his own funny style. 

Shraddha Kapoor joins Varun Dhawan in &#039;ABCD 3&#039; after Katrina Kaif&#039;s exit
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: One actor's loss is another person's gain in Bollywood. While everyone was expecting to see a fresh pair of Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan together on the silver screens this year, turns out they will have to wait more.

Why? Well, Kat has backed out of the dance project which will be helmed by Remo D'Souza. And guess what? None other than Shraddha Kapoor, who featured in 'ABCD 2' has been roped in.

Lead actor Varun Dhawan dropped a bomb of a hint and welcomed Shraddha on board in his own funny style. Check his Twitter post:

Fans loved to watch Varun and Shraddha in 'ABCD 2', giving a big thumbs up to their chemistry on-screen. Now, Remo's upcoming venture has been touted as the biggest dance film ever in 3D.

The movie is scheduled to hit the screens on November 8, 2019, and is produced by T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar.

So, are you excited to watch Shraddha and Varun together again?

