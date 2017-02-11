Shraddha Kapoor prepares hard for 'Haseena'!

New Delhi: Bollywood generation next actress Shraddha Kapoor has a huge fan following and now the 29-year-old star is currently working hard to break her girl-next-door image. Shraddha recently tweeted a picture in which she can be spotted preparing for her upcoming flick 'Haseena'.

The 'Baaghi' actress is playing the lead role in 'Haseena' opposite Siddhanth Kapoor. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

It is set to hit the silver screen on July 14, 2017

.Prep @ApoorvaLakhia @siddhanthkapoor @AnkBhatia #Haseena pic.twitter.com/wCUDQHJpQT', tweeted Shraddha Kapoor..