हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajkummar Rao

Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's horror-comedy Stree to have a sequel? Here's the truth

As per a report, a lot of the portion in the second part of 'Stree' will be a precursor to what happens in the first installment. 

Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao&#039;s horror-comedy Stree to have a sequel? Here&#039;s the truth
Image Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Stree', which opened in cinemas on Friday, may have a sequel. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film has been positively received by the audience as well as critics. The film has earned rave reviews and people are lauding the actors for their performance. 

'Stree' also stars talented actor Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee and is based on the Indian urban legend, Nale Ba, about a witch who knocks on people's doors at night. 

Producer Dinesh Vijan, who bankrolled India's first horror-comedy along with filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, is ecstatic with the positive reactions it has garnered. 

"The film's last two shots actually set up the sequel. When you watch the movie, you will understand that we intentionally had an open ending. 'Stree 2' will start off from there and explain those shots. We have written it as a franchise, so there will be a sequel. We are happy that the confidence in the content has paid off," he was quoted as saying by DNA. 

A lot of the portion in the second part will be a precursor to what happens in the first part. 

Dinesh explained saying, "Along with Shraddha's backstory, a few other pertinent questions will be answered in the second instalment. The cast will be retained, but there will be new inclusions too. Predominantly, it will still be driven by Raj and Shraddha's characters.'

The 'Raabta' director says, "We hope to go on floors with Stree 2 by the end of 2019. And hopefully, in two years, we will be ready with it."

It is to be noted that 'Stree' faced a Box Office clash with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer 'Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se'. Interestingly, the Shraddha-Rajkummar starrer garnered more eyeballs and attracted more moviegoers.

Tags:
Rajkummar RaoShraddha KapoorstreeD2RFilmMaddock filmsRaj NidimoruKrishna DK

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close